MAROON BERET CEREMONIAL PARADE AT GARUD REGIMENTAL TRAINING CENTRE AIR FORCE STATION CHANDINAGAR

New Delhi : To mark the successful completion of training of Air Force Special Forces ‘Garud’ Commandos, Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade was held on 03 Sep 2022 at Garud Regimental Training Centre (GRTC), Air Force Station Chandinagar. Air Vice Marshal Rakesh Sinha AVSM Assistant Chief of the Air Staff Operations (Offensive), Air Headquarters was the Chief Guest of the event. He reviewed the parade. Wing Commander Trilok Sharma, Commandant of Garud Regimental Training Centre received the Chief Guest.

The Chief Guest congratulated the Garuds on successful passing out from the Garud Regimental Training Centre. While addressing the young commandos, he emphasised the importance of training and honing of Special Forces skills to keep pace with the changing security scenario. He presented Maroon Beret, Garud Proficiency Badge and Special Forces Tabs to the successful Garud trainees and gave away trophies to the meritorious passing out trainees. The best all-rounder trophy was presented to LAC Jondhale S Balasaheb.

As part of the ceremony, the ‘Garuds’ demonstrated Combat Firing Skill, Hostage Rescue, Firing Drill, Assault Explosives, Obstacle Crossing Drill, Wall Climbing, Slithering, Rappelling and Military Martial Arts.

The Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade is a moment of pride and achievement for the young Garuds passing out as it marks the culmination of a very demanding training; their transformation into ‘Young Special Forces Operators’ and joining the elite force to serve this country even at the cost of their life.