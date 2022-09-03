Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurates ‘Swasth Sabal Bharat’ Conclave

New Delhi : Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare virtually inaugurated the ‘Swasth Sabal Bharat’ Conclave in the presence of Shri Ganga Prasad, Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim, here today. The purpose of the conclave was to discuss the present situation of body-organ-eye donation in India and find solutions to the challenges ahead in future.

In his address to the audience of the Conclave, the Union Health Minister started off by appreciating the noble cause behind the meet. He stated that “it is in our cultural tradition that we think of not only our own benefit but also that of others, and the issue of organ donation is intricately linked to such a vision”.

The Union Minister emphasized on “Jan Bhagidari” or people’s movement to encourage people to come forward to donate their organs for humanity. “It is not possible for the government or NGOs alone to convince people for organ donation. It has to be people’s movement for the campaign to be successful”, he stated.

Dr Mandaviya motivated everyone to work towards a national people driven movement on body-organ-eye donation. “The Ministry is whole-heartedly committed to supporting the goal of organ donation all its endeavour”, he stated.

Shri Alok Kumar, Patron, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti (DDDS), Shri Harsh Malhotra, President, DDDS, Shri Yashwant Deshmukh, Founder Director, CVOTER Foundation on Organ/Body Donations in India, Dr Sahajananda, President, Indian Medical Association and Dr Rajneesh Sahai, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization were present in the meeting.