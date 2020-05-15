Mansukh Mandaviya welcomes the slew of measures announced under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan to support Indian economy in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi: Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping, and Chemicals and Fertilizers has welcomed the slew of measures announced by the Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, in pursuance of the announcement made by Hon’ble Prime Minister. Shri Narendra Modi had announced on Sunday a Special economic and comprehensive package of Rs 20 lakh Crore. He gave a clarion call for आत्म निर्भर भारत अभियान or Self-Reliant India Movement. He also outlined five pillars of Aatmanirbhar Bharat – Economy, Infrastructure, System, Vibrant Demography and Demand.

Shri Mandaviya has said that the details announced by the finance Minister in three tranches so far, will go a long way in ameliorating the Indian economy and its citizens, who are bravely fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the Finance Minister, in her first tranche, announced measures focusing on Getting back to work i.e., enabling employees and employers, businesses, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, to get back to production and workers back to gainful employment. Efforts to strengthen Non-Banking Finance Institutions (NBFCs), Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), Micro Finance Sector and Power the tax relief to business, relief from contractual commitments to contractors in public procurement and compliance relief to real estate sector, will provide support and succor to the businesses, and support the economic activities.

Shri Mandaviya said that the 2nd Tranche of measures will ameliorate the hardships faced specifically by migrant labours, street vendors, migrant urban poor, small traders, self-employed people, small farmers and housing. He said that the Modi Government believes in pro-poor policies and has taken due care to help and support the poor.

Shri Mandaviya said that the third tranche has taken care of the interests of the toiling Ann-datta of the country- the farmers and those working in the fields. The sectors focused have been agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, Bee Culture, Medicinal plants, supply chain, etc. Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for his timely, focused and appropriate response to the unprecedented crisis, Shri Mandaviya expressed confidence that we will emerge stronger after the implementation of the special economic package announced by the Prime Minister Shri Modi, amounting to around 10% of our GDP.

Related

comments