Jio announces new quarterly Work-from-Home plan; Users will get 3GB/day for just Rs999 for 84 days

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jio announces one more Work-from-Home plan for high data prepaid users on Friday. This time it is a quarterly plan which offers 3GB per day for just Rs999 for 84 days. This brings the effective cost of 1 GB high speed data for less than Rs4.

This new plan offers free and unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio and landline. It offers 3,000 minutes of voice calls from Jio to other mobile and 100 SMSes / day. It offers unlimited data of 3GB/Day of high-speed data which thereafter reduces to unlimited at 64 Kbps. Along with this, the offer also gives complimentary subscription to JioApps.

Ever since of lockdown, the need of high-speed data has increased, many people have started working from home and also have been looking for more entertainment. Considering the need, Jio came up with this new quarterly Work-from-Home plan.

Earlier, Jio announced a work-from-home annual plan of 2GB/day offering 33% more value at Rs2399. Jio also continues to offer the existing long term 1.5GB per day plan of Rs2,121 with validity of 336 days.

Related

comments