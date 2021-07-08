Mahindra & Magenta Launches End-To-End EV Solutions for Last Mile Delivery in Bengaluru with Mahindra Treo Zor

Bengaluru: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., part of the Mahindra Group, and Magenta, a leader in clean energy solutions, have announced their association to redefine last-mile deliveries in Bengaluru with Mahindra Treo Zor electric cargo vehicles. With this association, Magenta will deploy a hundred Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheelers across Bengaluru for last-mile delivery of both essential and non-essential goods.

Treo Zor will be inducted into the delivery fleet of Magenta’s new e-mobility Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport (EVET) platform. It will allow Mahindra to make great strides in its last mile delivery vehicles in which it is already a market leader. Under EVET, Magenta is launching people and cargo transport services which will also include vehicle charging support through ChargeGrid.

Talking about this association, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, “Mahindra Treo Zor has revolutionized last-mile delivery across India. It has already travelled for more than 1.82 million km on the Indian roads. The connected EV technology on the Treo Zor has attracted many new age start-ups, eCommerce players given its attractive customer value proposition and environmental benefits. This partnership with Magenta seamlessly connects the entire EV ecosystem and will help in streamlining last mile delivery segment. With Magenta, we are eager to transform the last mile deliveries in more cities.”

On the occasion of the flag off of the EVET platform, Mr. Maxson Lewis, MD of Magenta said, “Magenta is committed to solving EV related challenges with Made in India, Made for India solutions. We believe in actually talking to the users and understanding their pain points towards EV and solving them one at a time. In this case we realized that while there is a growing intent for e-commerce companies to move to towards electric mobility, they need a complete solution and an ecosystem view. Magenta was well placed to provide this solution set – from EV charging hardware and software to EV charging services. And now with the EVET platform, e-mobility the circle of EV solutions comes full circle at Magenta. We also found an able and proven product from the stables of Mahindra to support our mandate of provide EV solutions. We want to ‘empower electric mobility in India’ in its truest sense.”

Mahindra Treo Zor was launched in October 2020 and in just 8 months from its launch, the vehicle has crossed a sales milestone of 1300+ vehicles and has also been recognised as India’s number 1 Small Commercial Vehicle. It has garnered a market share of 59% in FY 2020 in its category. It offers a unique customer value proposition of offering an additional savings of up to ₹60,000+ / year* and highest-in-class payload of 550 kg has become the preferred cargo vehicle for e-commerce companies, logistics companies and fleet operators.

Key Highlights of Treo Zor*:

1. Higher Savings of more than Rs. 60 000 per year*:

· Enjoy fuel cost savings of Rs. 2 /km when compared with diesel cargo 3 wheelers

· Save more with lowest maintenance cost of just 40 paisa v/s 65 paisa for a diesel 3-wheeler

2. Delivers Impressive Performance:

· Excellent power of 8kW and torque of 42Nm

· Boost Mode to boost your driving experience with higher speeds and get quick turnaround times

· Advanced IP67-rated motor offers enhanced protection against dust & water entry

· Best-in-segment** payload of 550 kgs – Get higher earning opportunities with the highest-in-class payload among electric 3 wheelers

3. Safe & Stable like never before:

· Enjoy a safe & stable ride with longest-in-industry wheelbase of 2216 mm, when compared with diesel & electric cargo 3 wheelers

· Tread over potholes with ease with largest-in-industry tyres of 30.48 cm, when compared with diesel & electric cargo 3 wheelers

4. 3 Variants to fulfil every need:

· Choose between Delivery Van, Pickup & Flatbed variants as per your business needs

5. Advanced Lithium-ion Battery:

· Get a maintenance-free ride with battery life exceeding 1.50 lakh km

· Ease of charging: Charging your Treo Zor is as easy as charging a mobile phone. Just plug it into a 15AMP socket!

6. A Fatigue-Free Drive Experience:

· Drive easy with Automatic Transmission. Enjoy a clutch-less, noiseless & vibration-free ride.

· Reduce your loading & unloading time with best-in-class tray loading height of 675 mm, when compared with diesel cargo 3 wheelers

7. Connected and Efficient fleet management with NEMO Mobility Platform:

· Get cloud-based connectivity to remotely monitor vehicle range, speed, location and much more

8. Stylish dual tone, Driver-centric Design:

· Modern design with unique dual tone exteriors, makes the vehicle stand out

· Rust-free, dent-resistant, modular SMC panels provide a better life, ease of repair and replacement

· Get more comfort with an ergonomically designed driver cabin & seat

9. Excellent Warranty & Aftersales:

· Treo Zor comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/80,000 km

· Wide service network of 140+ dealerships across India ensures timely after sales service

About Mahindra:

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room