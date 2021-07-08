Mahindra launches the New Supro Profit Truck range

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., one of the leading automobile companies in India and the world’s largest tractor company by volume, today launched its new range of Supro Profit Trucks. Developed on the successful Supro platform, this new range of cargo mover is affordable, more powerful, boasts of a greater payload capacity and higher mileage that assures higher profit to the customers.

Commenting on the launch, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Supro has become one of the preferred small commercial vehicle platforms for our customers, given its efficiency and engineering capabilities. With the launch of the New Supro Profit Truck we have significantly enhanced the product proposition by focusing on customers’ profitability. While being competitively priced, it also offers class-leading performance, fuel efficiency and option of diesel & CNG powertrains. I am confident that in addition to being a game changer, this range will also go a long way in enabling our customers to prosper and Rise.”

Supro Profit Truck also comes with very attractive finance options. Customers can avail loan tenure upto 5 years and lower IRR starting from 12.99% onwards which helps in lowering EMI for customers. Customer can also avail upto100% loan on Supro Profittruck.

Built at Mahindra’s state-of-the-art plant in Chakan, Maharashtra, the Supro platform has undergone rigorous and full test cycle runs and has been validated on all performance, safety and reliability parameters. With the trust of brand Mahindra, it comes with powerful AC and a mobile charging point along with a class-leading warranty of 3 years/80,000km (whichever is earlier).