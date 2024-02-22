Mahindra Expands Its Premium Z8 Range with the introduction of New ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select’ Variant

The Premium Z8 Range will now start from INR 16.99 Lakh

All-new Midnight Black Colour Option introduced in ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select’

Bengaluru : Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today launched the ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select’ variant, a significant addition to its acclaimed Scorpio-N Z8 premium range. The SUV combines design, performance, and technology, thereby redefining excellence within the Scorpio-N lineage. Alongside the Z8 and Z8L variants, each known for their unique features, the ‘Z8 Select’ variant stands out in the segment, starting at an attractive price of INR 16.99 Lakh.

The ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select’ is meticulously crafted with key premium features like Adrenox Connect, Built-in Alexa, signature dual barrel LED headlamps, LED Projector Foglamps & Sting-like LED DRLs, R17 Diamond cut Alloy wheels, rich coffee-black leatherette interiors at an attractive price point. Available in both petrol and diesel engine options, as well as Automatic (AT) and Manual Transmission (MT) configurations, the ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select’ is designed to cater to a wide array of driving preferences and requirements, making it a versatile choice for SUV enthusiasts.

With the introduction of the ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select’ variant, Mahindra continues to dominate the SUV market by providing a feature-rich, accessible and versatile SUV that prioritizes customer satisfaction and value.

Unmissable Design

The ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select’ is poised to rule the hearts of SUV lovers, blending Mahindra’s legacy of automotive excellence with modern & contemporary design and technology, offering an authentic SUV experience.

The ‘Z8 Select’ stands out with its exclusive Midnight Black colour, enhancing the Scorpio-N’s commanding presence. This new colour adds to the SUV’s bold design, complemented by diamond-cut alloy wheels and signature LED headlamps. The LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Projector Fog Lamps, and LED Sequential Turn Indicators on the ORVMs further define this new pinnacle of SUV design.

Premium Interiors

The ‘Z8 Select’ boasts rich coffee-black leatherette interiors, creating an oasis of grandeur and comfort. Also featuring soft touch IP the interiors of the ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select’ are designed and fettled to offer a highly sophisticated sensation, delighting the driver and passengers alike.

Thrilling Performance

At the heart of the ‘Z8 Select’ lies the robust TGDi mStallion Petrol engine, delivering 149.14 kW (200 PS) of power and 380 Nm of torque, and the efficient mHawk Diesel engine, offering 128.6 kW (175 PS) of power and 400 Nm of torque. These powerhouses ensure a thrilling driving experience across all terrains, bolstered by both 6-speed Manual and Automatic transmission options, providing a perfect blend of performance and control suitable for any adventure.

Advanced Tech & Intuitive Features

This variant is equipped with a 20.32 cm Infotainment screen & 17.78 cm colour TFT cluster, featuring Adrenox Connect with 60+ Connected Car functionalities, built-in Alexa, sunroof, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This seamless integration of technology and comfort ensures a truly interactive and enjoyable journey for both the driver and passengers.

Sophisticated Dynamics and Impeccable Ride Comfort

The SUV introduces exemplary ride comfort with Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) and Multi-tuned Valve Central Land (MTV-CL) technologies. Coupled with an agile and responsive steering system and all 4 Disc Brakes, the Z8 Select guarantees a smooth, comfortable ride experience.

High Standards of Safety

Safety is core to Mahindra’s philosophy, and this commitment is evidenced by the Scorpio-N’s remarkable achievement of being the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP) new crash-test protocols, setting a new benchmark for vehicle safety.

Equipped with an array of advanced safety features, the ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select’ offers unparalleled protection. Standard Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and 6 airbags are just the beginning of its comprehensive safety suite, designed to ensure top-tier safety for all occupants.