New Delhi: Indian cricketer and Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket. Dhoni wrote, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Dhoni made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

