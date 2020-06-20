Mahanadi Coalfields Limited plans to invest Rs 60,000 Cr in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has laid out an investment of about Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha, with Rs 31,000 crore to be spent for mining and social infrastructure development by 2023-24.

With investment in acquisition of land for three new MDO (Mine, Develop and Operate) projects, namely Siarmal (50 MTY) in Ib Valley coalfields, Subhadra (25 MTY) and Balbhadra North (10 MTY) in Talcher coalfields, as well as expansion of existing projects the company targets to increase its coal production capacity to 300 million tonne.

To increase the capacity building for the new and expansion of existing projects, the company would invest in procurement of HEMMs, besides setting-up of 1600 MW (2×800) super critical thermal power plant with planned investment of Rs 11,363 crore in Sundergarh district of Odisha.

The investment in strengthening coal evacuation infrastructure, like doubling of 53-km-long Jharsuguda-Sardega railway line with a flyover at Jharsuguda railway station and construction of 12 Rapid Loading Systems (RLS), aims at supplementing the increased coal production.

With the help of state government, the company has planned for creating social infrastructure, like roads, fly-overs, parks, etc. under its Command Area in Sundergarh, Jhasuguda, Sambalpur and Angul districts of state.

With its focus on land reclamation and environment-protection, the Innovations Cell at company headquarters is undertaking various initiatives to introduce best technology and practices for dust suppression, fire-fighting, eco-friendly coal loading, etc.

To spread green footsteps, MCL is going to set-up more solar power plants, besides biological reclamation of mined-out area and bringing it to original form by laying top soil, adopting best agricultural and afforestation practices.

MCL has also adopted a part of tribal-dominated area under its command in Sundergarh for development under Gram Samridhi Yojana, to improve the quality of life in and around MCL’s projects.

With its huge reserves, committed and dedicated work force, good transport connectivity and well-placed infrastructure, MCL has a secured future for next 50 years.

The planned investment in social and mining projects will not only increase direct and indirect employment for local youth, but also provide opportunities for Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSEMs).

