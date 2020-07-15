Mahanadi Coalfields Limited plans special drive for 55000 fruit-bearing plantation

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has planned a special drive to celebrate Vanmahotsava-2020, wherein plantation of over 55 thousand saplings of fruit-bearing trees in and around coalfields areas in Odisha.

This special drive focused on plantation of fruit-bearing trees is over and above the planned programme of afforestation and increasing green cover, wherein MCL has projected plantation of 1.22 lakh trees in the financial year 2020-21.

The company has planted progressively around six million trees in state of Odisha, and now, a special thrust is being given on plantation of fruit-bearing trees in and around command area of company.

During this special drive, company has also planned free-of-cost distribution of saplings among people for plantation of fruit-bearing trees.

All the units of MCL spread over in Sundergrah, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Angul districts of state will participate in Vanmohotsava-2020, which is being celebrated during third week of this month (July 2020).

