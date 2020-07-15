Central University of Odisha, Vice-Chancellor Takes Stock of Home-Based Open Book Final Examinations

Sunabeda: Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Odisha made pleasant visits to the homes of the terminal semester students residing in Koraput and Jeypore. While interacting with the students, he felt humbled by the honour bestowed by the students and their parents. Pleased with the reception of the students and their families, he, however, felt that some of the students are facing adverse circumstances at home in terms of lack of basic amenities in their localities. And the CORONA pandemic is further aggravating their living conditions, he felt.

He visited the home of Ms. Duigring Sabar, a final semester tribal student of MA Economics and enquired about her confidence levels even while seeking answers to their abilities in answering HBOBE type of examination questions. Referring to the level of difficulty of the questions asked of them, she said the level was moderately high, but she is able to answer them confidently. Worried about the loss of precious examination time while interacting with the VC, she requested him to allow her to write the exam that was going on and instead requested the VC to talk to her family members. Sitting on the bare floor without adequate lighting, she felt that “the first-ever interaction with the VC, that too at her home was exciting and learning-oriented”. Appreciating the advice given by the VC about her educational performance, she wished that another visit was made by the VC and his faculty team.

The VC also visited the home of Ms. Sweta Chaudhury, a final year MBA student. Enquiring about her welfare and the level of comfort with the Home-Based Examination, the VC assured her and all other students that the student’s concerns are a matter of top priority for him and that he would continue to experiment with a range of learning and examinations systems.

Continuing the spirit and purpose of visiting the homes of students, he visited eight other final year students in Jeypore.

Currently, the second phase of HBOBE is in progress. The last phase will commence from the next week. On completion of all the phases of HBOBE, 306 boys and girls would have appeared for their final year examinations with 100 per cent attendance.

Dr. Jayanta Kumar Nayak is steering the HBOBE as the Controller of Examinations under the able guidance of Shri Asit Kumar Das, Registrar, CUO.

