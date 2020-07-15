Stupendous Result of Lakshmipat Singhania Public School, Jaykaypur in CBSE class X board examinations

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada: CBSE has announced class X board examination result on 15 July 2020. Lakshmipat Singhania Public School has achieved a new height as it’s students secured outstanding result in the board examination. All 48 students of the school have passed in the class X board examination with 100% pass percentage. Out of 48 students 8 have secured more than 90%, 18 have secured more than 80% and another18 have secured more than 60%. Master Deetosh Kumar Kuila S/O Mr Preetosh Kumar Kuila has secured highest percentage of 97% and stood first in the school, Miss Nibedita Kar D/O Mr Bipin Bihari Kar has secured second position with 96.8% and Master Sambit Kumar Rout S/O Mr Rabindra Rout secured 3rd position with 95.6%.

For this outstanding results of the school the top executives of JK Paper mills management Sri Vinay Dwivedi, EVP(W), Sri Biswajeet Dwivedi, VP(Comm) and school principal Sri Pradipta Kishore Panigrahy congratulated all the students, parents and the teachers who played a key role for achieving this result.

