Madhya Pradesh’s journey to tackle covid

Bhopal: Blessed are the people of Madhya Pradesh, who accepted the corona vaccine on a large scale to save themselves and their loved ones from the global pandemic corona. In just one day, 16 lakh 95 thousand people not only took a pledge to save their lives and their loved ones by getting the protective cover of vaccine to avoid corona, but also gave an important message of public participation to the whole country. This spirit of the people of the state has also been appreciated at the national level.



The vaccination campaign was organized in the state on 21 June, 2021 with the spirit of “Corona se jung hai jaari, aaon nibahe apni zimmedari” (battle against corona continues, let’s fulfill our responsibility). The public-participation strategy of the state government was readily accepted in the entire state in the successful operation of the campaign. In this campaign, along with the urban people, the role played by the villagers in the war against corona is worthy of praise. Hardly any section would have been left out, which has not ensured its participation in the vaccination campaign. As a result, Madhya Pradesh has made a national record of vaccination in one day.



Adopted Maha Abhiyan as a national program



On the call of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the people of the state adopted the vaccination campaign as a national programme. For the mega campaign, 7 thousand vaccination centers were set up in the state. The enthusiasm with which common citizens participated in all these centerres emerged as a record in itself. The urban and rural population of the state also took part in the campaign on self-motivation to ensure their participation. The list of those who supported the great campaign was so long that it cannot be described in words. The chief motivator of the campaign was Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, who encouraged every citizen to become a vaccination promoter. During this campaign, there was an influx of awareness and public participation in the entire state. Members of the Council of Ministers, MPs,



Public initiation model appreciated



The way Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promoted public participation in the works of administration. The people of the state readily accepted it and gave good results. Even during the first and second wave of Corona, the people of the state worked shoulder to shoulder with the state government. When the outbreak of the second wave of Corona was at its peak in the state, at that time the general public and social organizations played an important role as Corona Volunteers. The unprecedented work done through public participation during the crisis has made Madhya Pradesh’s model of public participation exemplary throughout the country. Many states have made up their mind to adopt the public participation model of Madhya Pradesh in their state.



Expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the vaccination campaign, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that with the guidance and cooperation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are moving towards making the state free from corona. He has appealed to the people of the state to ensure that every person left out from vaccination should get the vaccine, so that everyone should participate in the efforts of the state government in this direction. We have to be alert and watchful about the possible third wave of corona. All arrangements are being made in the state in advance. What is needed is that all people follow the ongoing protocol for corona infection and adopt Covid-19 control appropriate behavior in their lives.

