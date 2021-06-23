Madhya Pradesh’s aims to complete vaccination by October

Bhopal: Before the arrival of the possible third wave of Corona, all eligible persons in the entire Madhya Pradesh will be vaccinated completed by October. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that by the month of October, we will administer more than 5 crore vaccine doses. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was virtually addressing the Crisis Management Groups working at various levels in the state and the people associated with the campaign to mark the grand launch of the vaccination campaign in the state.



Great campaign creates great history



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 16 lakh 95 thousand 592 doses were administered in a day in the state under this massive Covid vaccination campaign. He said that 20 percent vaccination of the entire country was done in a day in Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, one crore 67 lakh 33 thousand 198 doses have been administered. He said that for this campaign, the group of ministers, members of Crisis Management Group, Yuva Shakti prepared the Covid Mukti Model. Even in tribal dominated areas where people were fearful of the vaccine, motivator members explained to them about vaccination and now people are coming forward for vaccination there.



cent percent vaccination



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Indore ranked first with maximum vaccination. Cent percent vaccination was done in Budhar Nagar Panchayat. Cent percent vaccination of prisoners lodged in Sagar jail was done. Cent percent vaccination was done in 10 districts of the state. He said that I am not ranking right now. But this campaign will be continued till Corona is killed. You all deserve to be lauded because in just 3 days of preparation, we easily crossed the 10-lakh target. This was possible with your support.



People’s participation made a record



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said in his address that behind this achievement of Madhya Pradesh there is a public participation model, in which social workers, doctors, artists, police, administration, officers, employees, MPs, ministers, MLAs, panchs-sarpanchs, former mayors, officers, employees of municipalities, whatever force we had we mobilized to connect them with this campaign. The campaign was also such that a festive atmosphere was created in the entire state, vaccination centers were decorated through rangolis, posters, people were invited by giving yellow rice for vaccination. The confusion that some people had spread in the name of the vaccine was removed by the presence of the public. People themselves went to the vaccination centers. Enthusiasm was such that the elderly,



Mega campaign of vaccination will run from July 1 to 3



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in the first week of July, the vaccination campaign will start again from 1st to 3rd. He requested the members of the Crisis Committee that all the members should continue to visit the cities and villages for now. Shift the center to a new area where vaccination is completed. Identify areas where vaccination has decreased, pay serious attention to vaccination in those areas and also in those districts adjacent to the borders of the state where there is a high risk of infection.



Vaccination will be done through healthy competition



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that for vaccination, the MLAs, MPs, Panchs, Sarpanchs, Collectors should carry out the work of vaccination as a healthy competition with the feeling of my district, my area, my department. This healthy competition will give impetus to the work of vaccination. He said that we have lost a lot in Corona. But not anymore. Only 65 positive cases have been reported yesterday. The rate of positivity has also come down to 0.1 percent.



Free foodgrain distribution



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we are getting the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Vaccine doses are available in sufficient quantity in the state. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and the National Food Security Act, the state government is distributing ten kilograms of food grains to a person in a month under free food grains to the poor. The members of the Crisis Committee should also note that the eligible persons are not deprived of it. He said that the destination is definitely ahead but not far.

Related