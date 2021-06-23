Madhya Pradesh: Many issues discussed in the meeting of Ministers of Revenue Groups of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Finance and Commercial Taxes, Planning, Economic and Statistics Minister Jagdish Deora said that an action plan towards the roadmap made for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, will be made to become self-reliant in revenue growth with the cooperation of the departments. Shri Deora said work will be done on the suggestions of the ministers after presenting them before the Chief Minister. He was addressing the meeting of inter-departmental group of ministers organized in Mantralaya today.



In the meeting, Revenue and Transport Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput, Mineral Resources and Labor Minister Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, Industrial Policy and Promotion Minister Shri Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing Shri OPS Bhadauria deliberated on the action plans related to their respective departments in a coordinated manner. The meeting focused on the basis of revenue, development of economy with the cooperation of taxpayers and the need for expansion of financial resources for sustainable development.



A discussion was held in the GoM on strengthening the Tax Research and Analysis Wing (TRAW) to analyze data and identify cases of tax evasion. Discussion was held to identify willful defaulters, sharing of data related to taxpayer, vendor, company among various departments, encouraging and rewarding honest tax payers, formulating a simple resolution plan for settlement of arrears.



The Excise Department held a discussion on the suggestion of computerization of supply chain system and leakage plunging, setting up of new distilleries and bottling units and encouraging exports.



Issues like implementing land titling system for land management for urban areas, developing local bodies of big cities as metropolitan bodies, giving management of land records in urban areas to metropolitan bodies were discussed.



Promotion of minor forest produce based industry



Issues like skillful management of action plan for increasing revenue from commercial use of timber, suggestions for promotion of minor forest produce based industry were also discussed.



Under Madhya Pradesh’s Re-densification Policy-2015 for urban development, the possibilities of conducting re-densification by any agency of the state government were discussed. To empower the urban local bodies to collect land revenue/diversion tax in urban areas, giving priority to capital expenditure, ratification of available human resources were also discussed.



Among those present in the meeting were Additional Chief Secretary Transport Shri SN. Mishra, Principal Secretary Commercial Tax Smt. Deepali Rastogi, Principal Secretary Forest Shri Varnwal, Principal Secretary Industrial Investment Shri Sanjay Shukla, Principal Secretary Finance Shri Amit Rathore, Principal Secretary Urban Development Shri Manish Singh, Principal Secretary Mineral Resources Shri Sukhbir Singh and Revenue Secretary Shri Gyaneshwar Patil.

