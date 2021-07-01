Madhya Pradesh Tourism dept releases programme of all cultural and tourism activities to be held in state till March 2022

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today dedicated the Kala Panchang published by the Culture Department at his residence. Tourism, Culture and Spirituality Minister Sushri Usha Thakur and Principal Secretary Culture and Public Relations Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla were also present on the occasion. Minister Shshri Usha Thakur presented a book titled ‘Bundelkhand ke Bitti Chitra’ (Mural Paintings of Bundelkhand) to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Principal Secretary Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla informed that in the Kala Panchang, all the activities to be conducted by the Culture and Tourism Department in the coming months of the year have been included. The Panchag includes the activities from April 2021 to March 2022.



About two thousand cultural activities are organised every year in state



It is noteworthy that the Department of Culture organises activities such as celebrations, exhibitions, training camps, awards, symposiums, seminars, lectures, poetry, stories, films, plays, literature readings etc. in the entire state. Kala Panchang is published by the department for the purpose of giving timely information about all such activities organised during the year. This effort is for the convenience of art enthusiasts, scholars, experts, trainees, artists, journalists, critics, dignitaries and those interested in these activities. This is a two-and-a-half-decade-old tradition. The total of activities carried out by different academies and directorates throughout the year ranges from about 1500 to 2000. About 30 new activities have been added by the department. The activities carried out under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence have also been included in this.



Events will be held online in the event of Corona



The Kala Panchang has been published with the hope that the country will be free from the crisis of Corona epidemic and cultural activities will be organised as before. If the activities cannot be conducted physically then efforts will be made to organise the events online.



Kala Panchang is decked with paintings of tribal artists



The Kala Panchang for the year 2021-22 portrays the Madhya Pradesh tribes’ attachment to the nature. The cover page of the Panchang has a painting of Karma dance by Kalabai Shyam. Along with this, the Panchang is adorned with the depictions of Bhuri Bai, Nanku Siya Shyam, Lado Bai, Durgabai, Narmada Prasad Tekam and Ram Singh. An attempt has been made to give this message through Panchang that we should try to restore the nature around us.

