Dr. Gauri Shankar Sharma’s book released by Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the book “Janaksuta Sut Shaurya” written by Dr. Gauri Shankar Sharma ”Gaurish” at his residence today. In the book, the subject related to Uttar Ramayana has been presented in a poetic form in a simple and easy way. Senior litterateurs Shri Mahesh Saxena, Dr P.D. Mishra along with Anil Ajmera and Gokul Soni were present on the occasion.





Related