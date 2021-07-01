Madhya Pradesh CM plants Peepal sapling in Smart Udyan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a Peepal sapling in Smart Udyan here today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants saplings every day in fulfillment of his pledge. Peepal is a tree which give us shade during summer season. It also purifies the environment and give us fresh oxygen. It also has religious value and Ayurvedic significance. Apart from this, the Peepal tree is also called Akshaya tree, because it is never devoid of leaves, means it never sheds its entire leaves during autumn season. Leaves keep falling and new ones keep coming. Due to this quality of the Peepal tree, it has been described as a sign of life-death cycle.





