Madhya Pradesh CM addresses about government’s responsibility is for the poor

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the highest responsibility of a democratic government is towards the poor. The poor and underprivileged sections are the ones that need the maximum support and cooperation of the government. For this, the state government is committed. Madhya Pradesh has to be established as a model of public welfare state. Therefore, every possible effort should be made with utmost seriousness for permanent social and economic upliftment of the poor and deprived sections with immediate assistance schemes. Multi-dimensional activities should be conducted for the education of children, health facilities as well as sustainable livelihood. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the meeting of the Group of Ministers constituted for the welfare of the poor under the roadmap of Aatma-Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh.



Among those present in the meeting were Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Animal Husbandry, Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Minister Shri Prem Singh Patel, Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Minister Shri Ramkhelawan Patel, Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing Shri O.P.S. Bhadoria, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and Group Coordinator Principal Secretary Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai. New and Renewable Energy Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Dang also virtually took part.



Live dialogue with beneficiaries is must for feedback on schemes



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that handing over the responsibility of distribution of food grains to self-help groups can also be considered. Along with this, extensive operation of beneficiary-oriented schemes related to forest produce-based activities and activities related to animal husbandry like goat rearing, poultry that provide immediate benefits to the poor is essential. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all the public representatives including the minister should maintain live contact with the beneficiaries of various schemes. This will help in getting necessary feedback related to the schemes and make them more effective.



There should be no tampering with the food of the poor



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the distribution of food grains is a sensitive scheme. It should be ensured that no eligible person is deprived under this. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that no laxity will be tolerated in the distribution of food grains. He said that the Crisis Management Committees will monitor the fair price shops. Strict action should be taken against those who commit irregularities under the Public Distribution System under the sections of black marketing. The Collector and SDM should keep an eye on the tampering of food grains being given to the poor. Vigilance should be maintained at the tehsil and block level also.



Transgenders also included in the new category of food distribution



It was informed in the meeting that in the new category under foodgrain distribution, domestic workers, transgenders, families added under the Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Bal Kalyan Yojna and other deprived sections have been added. Ration is being distributed on the basis of biometric verification from 24 thousand 500 shops in the state. Ration distribution has been done through portability to about 4 lakh families under ‘One Nation One Ration’.



Interest free loan of Rs.316 crore to 3 lakh 16 thousand street vendors



It was informed in the meeting that 119 night shelters have been renovated under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana for the urban poor. Deendayal Antyodaya National Urban Livelihood Mission has been extended to 407 cities. Interest free loan of Rs 316 crore has been provided to 3 lakh 16 thousand street vendors in the state. Under the Urban Development Department, 54,160 families have been linked to self-help groups by forming 5,416 self-help groups. Training has been provided to 27 thousand 452 youth in the state under skill development.



Maintenance of roads by women self-help groups



It was informed in the meeting that handing over the maintenance of roads to women self-help groups in 15 tribal dominated districts is also under consideration. Discussion was also held on schemes related to poor welfare under the departments of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Horticulture and Food Processing, Fishermen Welfare, Cottage and Village Industries, Animal Husbandry, Labour, Panchayat and Rural Development, Forest, Women and Child Development, School Education and Higher Education Department.





Related