Madhya Pradesh Home Minister says that police houses will be built in PPP mode

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, the work of construction of houses for the officers and employees of the Police Department is being done at a fast pace. Police residences will be constructed in the state in PPP mode as per requirement. Not a single officer-employee will be allowed to remain homeless. Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra said this while addressing the dedication ceremony of 64 newly constructed police residences in Jhabua along with in-charge of Jhabua district and Environment Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Dang. Regional MP Shri Guman Singh Damor, regional MLA Shri Kantilal Bhuria and Director General of Police Shri Vivek Johri were also present on the occasion.



Before the dedication ceremony of the police residences, Home Minister Dr. Mishra, while reviewing the law and order situation in the Circuit House, directed to maintain strictness in the measures being taken to control crime. Dr. Mishra appreciated the health department, police, administration, public representatives and the public for the steps taken to control the corona in Jhabua, as a result of which the cases of corona first came to zero in Jhabua. He met the local people and listened to their problems and assured to solve them.



Home Minister Dr. Mishra said that in the last one and a half years, not only has there been a change in the functioning of the police during the crisis of Corona, but a better image of the police has also come to the fore in front of the general public. The state police is doing a good job. It is the responsibility of the government that the officers-employees of the police department get better housing facilities, for this, continuous efforts are being made to provide newly constructed houses. He said that people’s faith in the police has increased during the Corona period. While the staff of the Health Department was engaged in protecting the people from corona by giving their continuous services inside the hospitals, the police served the people without caring about themselves and their families. Dr. Mishra also assured to upgrade Pitol and Barjhar outposts into police stations on the demand of the people. Praising Jhabua district, Dr. Mishra said that this tribal-dominated district has got immunization done against corona without any misguidance.



Crime has decreased in Jhabua district



New and Renewable Energy and District In-charge Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Dang said that the district administration and police, working with utmost sensitivity and diligence, have brought a lot of control over the number of crimes and corona in Jhabua district today. The name of Jhabua was also included in the first 5 corona zero districts of the state. Member of Parliament Shri Guman Singh Damor said that it is the result of frequent visits, vigilance and review of activities by the Minister-in-charge that crime has reduced rapidly in Jhabua district.

Related