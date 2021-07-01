128 Medical Specialists recruited in Punjab

Chandigarh: Health and Family Welfare Minister Punjab, Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu today distributed appointment letters to 128 Medical specialists.



Mr. Sidhu said under the ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojna’ of the Punjab Government, jobs were being provided to unemployed youths of the state, around 11,500 vacancies have already been filled under different categories.



Principal Secretary Health, Mr. Hussan Lal said that today in appointment process 41-Microbiologist, 21-E.N.T, 13- Community Medicine,17- Pathalogy, 11-Psychiatry, 13-Ophtholmologists, 19-General Surgery, 6-Skin and V.D.,10-Forensic Medicine and 4-B.T.O appointed as Medical specialists. He added recently fresh appointments of Medical officers, Pharmacy officers and Class IV were made in the department and these employments will strengthen the medical services.



While congratulating the fresh appointees Directors Health Services, Dr G.B. Singh said that during pandemic all medical fraternity worked diligently and these appointments will surely reduce the burden of medical staff involved in pandemic duties. On this occasion, MLA Bassi Pathana Gurpreet Singh , OSD to Health Minister Dr. Balwinder Singh, Superintendent Nirlep Kaur and Mass Media officer Gurmeet Singh Rana were present.

