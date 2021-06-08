Madhya Pradesh to hike employment opportunities

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that employment has been affected the most during the Corona period. During the second wave, Madhya Pradesh government deposited assistance amount in the accounts of street vendors, Karmakar Mandal labourers and farmers. Madhya Pradesh government is making efforts to increase employment opportunities to the maximum.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that self-employment schemes are being promoted. Under the Urban and Rural Street Vendor Scheme, the government will continue to provide a loan of Rs 10 thousand without interest on its guarantee to the small traders.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the process of recruitment in government jobs has been started. The recruitment process of 22 thousand 670 teachers which was stopped in the state has been restarted. Recruitment of doctors, nursing staff and paramedical staff is being done in the Health department.





