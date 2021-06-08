CM Chouhan encourages tree plantation

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that saplings should be planted many times more than the trees being cut in development projects in the state, so that there is no harm to the environment. The saplings should be protected and taken care of. Two lakh trees are estimated to be cut in the development project of Chhatarpur district. These should be replaced with 10 lakh saplings.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that CAMPA fund should be used for compensation, afforestation, plantation, maintenance, rehabilitation of degraded forests, wildlife habitat development, forest and wildlife management and forest infrastructure development etc.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was taking a meeting today regarding the approvals granted by the Forest Department in the development projects and for utilization of CAMPA fund in the state from Mantralaya. Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Shri K.K. Singh and Principal Secretary Forest Shri Ashok Varnwal were present on the occasion.



Three crore 36 lakh saplings will be planted this year



This year three crore 36 lakh saplings are being planted in 33 thousand 686 hectare area in the state with CAMPA fund. Last year, two crore 86 lakh saplings were planted in 38 thousand 63 hectare area of ​​the state.



Work done in Madhya Pradesh with CAMPA Fund



Works done with CAMPA fund in Madhya Pradesh include preparation of plantation area in 33 thousand 687 hectares, tree plantation and maintenance in 69 thousand 057.57 hectares, rehabilitation of degraded forests in 61 thousand 94.51 hectares, wildlife habitat development in 12 thousand 577.20 hectares, housing area treatment in 7 thousand 362 hectare, establishment of bamboo forests in an area of ​​46 thousand hectare area and works of infrastructure development, nursery upgradation (11 research extension centers) and (06) depot upgradation works.





