Madhya Pradesh Govt. working towards livelihood of poor farmers

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that such crop insurance scheme should be made in Madhya Pradesh that ensure maximum benefit to poor farmers. Also, every farmer should get security cover. The plan should also be financially workable.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was taking a meeting of Task Force Committee of Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme at Mantralaya today. Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Shri Kamal Patel, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Shri K.K. Singh, Principal Secretary Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Shri Ajit Kesari and Principal Secretary Shri Manoj Govil were present.

