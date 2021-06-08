Central Govt. to take over Corona vaccination work

Bhopal: Now the work of Corona vaccination of all age groups above 18 years will be done in the whole country by the Central government. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has warmly welcomed this decision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of the state.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that earlier the work of vaccination of persons above 18 years of age was being carried out in the entire country by the state governments, but many difficulties were being faced in this work. Many states were pressurizing vaccine manufacturing companies and were also inviting global tenders. The campaign was shattered. In such a situation, Prime Minister Shri Modi was requested by the state governments to get the vaccination work done through the central government only. The Prime Minister accepted the request of the states. The work is now being done smoothly and successfully.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has also thanked Prime Minister Shri Chouhan while welcoming the decision of the Government of India to provide free ration to the poor till the month of November under Garib Kalyan Yojana.

