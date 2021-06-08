Madhya Pradesh CM addresses about covid crisis

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the corona curfew will continue till June 15. The situation of corona infection is under control, but full vigilance and caution is required. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the ministers and officers in-charge of the districts to stay in dialogue with the Crisis Management Committees and keep the committees active. Study the circumstances and reasons for the arrival of the first wave of Covid, its end and the second wave coming again. There is a need to learn from this study. We have to see what caused the second wave, on the basis of which we can stop the third wave. For this, it is necessary to adopt Covid friendly behaviour. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the review meeting of Corona at Mantralaya today. In the meeting, the minister in charge of the Corona Core Group, the officers in charge of the districts virtually attended. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman attended the meeting from Mantralaya.



Congratulations to the Chief Minister for infection control



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the process of opening the markets should be started only according to the situation of Covid. In the Panchayats which are in the Green Zone and where there is not a single case of corona, a decision can be taken regarding opening of Haat Bazar. Crisis Management Committees should start the process of opening the market gradually only after evaluating the local conditions. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Ayushman Bharat Yojana has proved to be a boon for poor, low and middle class families. It needs to be made more simple and useful. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to continue post covid care. Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat congratulated Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for his continuous efforts, confidence and timely decision making and implementation for controlling corona in the state.



State at number 19



It was told in the review meeting that on the basis of number of active cases, the state has come at number 19 in the country. More people are getting healthy than new positive cases. On June 6, 735 people were found corona positive, while 1934 people recovered.



Now hospitalization reduced



The improvement in the situation has resulted in a reduction in hospitalizations. Out of the total active cases, only 43 percent of the people are getting hospitalized. Out of a total of 8860 active cases, 5059 people are in home isolation. While 837 persons are on normal beds, 1421 persons are on oxygen beds and 1543 patients are on ICU/HDU beds. The number of patients admitted under Ayushman Bharat scheme is also decreasing.



643 patients of Mucous Mycosis were discharged



Information was given on the status of Mucous Mycosis that so far 643 patients out of total 1004 active cases have been discharged. Today 47 new cases were reported and 36 persons were discharged.



Positivity rate of 46 districts is less than one percent



Not a single district of the state is now in the Red Zone. The positivity rate of all the districts is less than 5 percent. The positivity rate of Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam, Betul, Jabalpur and Anuppur districts is between 1 and 5 percent. The number of new positive cases is 202 in Indore, 131 in Bhopal, 54 in Jabalpur, 15 in Ratlam, 12 in Betul and 7 in Anuppur. While the positivity of the remaining 46 districts is now less than one percent. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that the process of testing and contact tracing should be continued.



Get vaccinated – open the market



Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang informed that to encourage vaccination in Bhopal, ‘Tik Lagwao-Market Khulwao’ campaign is being started in collaboration with trade unions. Under this, vaccination of traders and employees working in shops will be encouraged. It was informed in the meeting that it has been decided to open shops in Khargone on odd-even basis. The market will open in Ujjain till 7 pm. In Shivpuri, the process of opening shops on the left side of the road on the next day on the right side is being considered.





