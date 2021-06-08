Madhya Pradesh 101 PSA oxygen plants

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that the state has to be made completely self-sufficient in oxygen production. Along with the establishment of oxygen production units in the state, adequate storage arrangements should be ensured in all the divisional headquarters so that any emergency can be dealt with effectively. Production should be started within time-limit in all 101 PSA Oxygen Plants to be set up in the state. Efforts should be made to make maximum units functional by August 30. A capacity of 800 metric tonnes of oxygen storage is to be developed in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he would review the progress being made in this direction every week.



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the status of oxygen plants to be set up in the state at a meeting held at CM House. Additional Chief Secretary Public Health and Family Welfare Shri Mohammad Suleman virtually attended the meeting. Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and Medical Education Shri Sanjay Shukla, Health Commissioner Shri Akash Tripathi were present in the meeting.



Do not miss any important and sensitive places



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that initiative is being taken by the government and private industrial units along with CSR and private donors to make the state self-sufficient in oxygen. Therefore, industrial units and storage system should be established by making a holistic plan for the state. It should be ensured that no important and sensitive places are left out. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that entrepreneurs of the state should also be encouraged. Necessary assistance should be make available to them for this. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also inquired about the progress of oxygen plants being set up in Bina Refinery and Bawai. Point wise review of progress of PSA plants was done.



Production capacity is increasing continuously



It was informed in the meeting that 120 metric tonne capacity air separation units are already operational in the state. Apart from this, information has been received from prominent hospitals in the private sector to develop a capacity of more than 50 MT. Proposals have been received to develop units of oxygen production of more than 60 metric tonnes in new private units.



101 plants to be established by September 30



It was informed in the meeting that orders have been issued to set up 101 PSA oxygen plants in health institutions of the state. Out of these 18 plants units have been delivered. Plants will be set up at all places by September 30. Eight plants will be set up in medical colleges, 60 in district hospitals, 12 in civil hospitals and 19 in community health centres. Civil hospitals of Waraseoni, Sendhwa, Katju Hospital, Pandhurna, Kukshi, Itarsi, Sarangpur, Biaora, Nasrullaganj, Lahar, Maihar and Jaora will be benefitted. Along with this, oxygen plants will also be established in community health centres of Budhni, Rahti, Ghoradongri, Suwasra, Sitamau, Shamgarh, Narayangarh, Garoth, Ambah, Chachoda, Gohad, Hastinapur, Karera, Mohana, Pohri, Sevda, Kolaras and Chanderi. Oxygen plants will also be set up in one hospital each in Jabalpur and Indore.

Related