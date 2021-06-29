Madhya Pradesh to finalize formula for Class XIIth result

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that marks of Class XIIth should be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class Xth. If the students want to improve the result then they can appear in exam. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was holding a discussion in Mantralaya on the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted in connection with future strategy in government and private educational and training institutions during Covid-19 in the state.



Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia virtually attended the discussion. Tribal Affairs and Scheduled Castes Welfare Minister Sushri Meena Singh, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for School Education Shri Inder Singh Parmar and Minister of State for AYUSH Shri Ramkishore Kavre were present in the meeting. Presentation was given by Principal Secretary School Education Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami.



Schools will not open in the state from July 1



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that schools will not open in the state from July 1. The system of education will continue only online and through TV. The significant decision on opening of schools will be taken after discussing the matter with the Center, other states and experts.



Doordarshan’s support will be taken for educational activities in tribal areas



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in the present situation, educational activities should continue online and on hybrid basis i.e. through WhatsApp, digital resources, T.V. etc. Activities like providing TV at the cluster level and creating a device pool at the school level should be conducted. Cooperation will be taken from Doordarshan in conducting educational activities in tribal areas.



Educational institutions will be made Corona safe



Regarding the opening of institutions in the new academic session, the GoM, presented recommendations after receiving suggestions from all beneficiaries like students, parents, heads of institution, teachers and common citizens. Vaccination of teachers will be done on priority basis as per the recommendations received. Special training will be organized in educational institutions on measures to prevent infection of Covid-19. Necessary arrangements will be developed to make educational institutions Corona safe.



Technical education institutions



It was informed in the presentation of the Group of Ministers that the new session in technical education institutions will start from August 2 for Engineering classes of second, third and fourth year. First year engineering classes will start from 15th September. First, second and third year diploma classes will start from 17th August, ITI second year classes will start from 12th July and ITI first year classes will start from 16th August. Admission in first year engineering will be given on the basis of JEE Mains and Class XIIth result of Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary Board. High school examination result will be considered as the basis for admission to first year diploma. The admission process of ITI will be completed by July 31.



Students to be trained in Corona pandemic management



The Paramedical Degree/Diploma Eligibility Tests will be held in the month of June-July. Paramedical certificate examinations will be conducted in the month of July. B.Sc. and M.Sc. Nursing examinations will be conducted by Madhya Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in the month of July. For admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses under medical and dental education, the state government will start session after conduct NEET, UG/PG examinations. Classes will be conducted through offline mode. As part of the preparation for the third wave of Corona pandemic, students will be given training in Corona pandemic management in the first 15 days.



Higher education



In the recommendations presented by the Group of Ministers, it was told regarding the open book examination and examination results under the Department of Higher Education, that the examination results of undergraduate third year and postgraduate fourth semester examinations will be declared in July 2021, undergraduate first / second year and postgraduate second semester examinations in July 2021 and under graduation first/second year and postgraduate second semester examination results will be declared in August 2021. The admission process for undergraduate first year and postgraduate first semester will start from August 1. The admission process for undergraduate second and third year and postgraduate third semester classes will run from August 1 to 30, 2021. The new session for undergraduate first, second, third year and postgraduate first and third semester will start from September 1. Classes will be conducted with 50 percent physical attendance of students as per college wise time table in consultation with the District Disaster Management Committee. The laboratories will be operated with 50 percent attendance of students. Hostels and libraries will be started in a phased manner amidst physical presence of students.



Classes will be held in groups of 6 students each on clinical subjects



The Group of Ministers has recommended to conduct admissions for the academic session 2021-22 in the institutions related to AYUSH through online counseling after the examination results of NEET 2021. AYUSH course classes will continue to be conducted in online mode. Physical presence of 6 students each in groups will be ensured in the campus for clinical subjects.



All the examinations under AYUSH will be conducted in offline mode. BAMS exams will be held from July 7 to August 25 and BUMS exams from June 30 to July 30.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that it is mandatory to ensure cent percent vaccination of all students above 18 years of age in all educational activities and to follow Covid appropriate behaviour in institution premises. Those who are not vaccinated should not be allowed to enter the premises.

