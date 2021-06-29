Madhya Pradesh to ensure employment after education

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that one of the main objectives of education should be that after competing education, employment is ensured to the students. For this, special attention should be given to employment-oriented education and skill development.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we should make such efforts so that a good environment of education is created in every school and college. Students should develop interest in education and teachers should teach wholeheartedly. Let us all do the work of motivating the students.



My teacher made me speaker



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that even today there are many ideal teachers in our state, who nurture the talents of the students. Other teachers should also get inspiration from them. I remember when I used to study in my village Jait, one of my teachers used to teach Ramayana to all the children every Saturday after classes with self-motivation. He used to ask me to explain the chaupaiyans (verses) of Ramayana and their meaning. Slowly I learned to speak well. The credit for my becoming a speaker goes to the same teacher. I salute all such teachers from the bottom of my heart.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that different areas of the state have different characteristics. The knowledge of all these local characteristics should be given to the students there. Knowledge and training regarding local products etc. will increase employment opportunities for the students.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was discussing the presentation of the Education Group under the presentation of the Groups of Ministers formed under Atma-Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh in Mantralaya today. Under this group, presentations of the departments of School Education, Higher Education, Technical Education and Medical Education were given.



The meeting was attended by Forest Minister Shri Vijay Shah, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Tribal Affairs and Scheduled Castes Welfare Minister Sushri Meena Singh, Higher Education Minister Shri Mohan Yadav, Minister of State for School Education Shri Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of State for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Shri Ramkhelawan Patel, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami and others.



Prepare skilled manpower for industries



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that skilled manpower should be prepared for industries through training of students in various skills. They should also be given apprenticeships in related industries. Every student trained in the Global Skill Park being built in Bhopal should be given employment according to his qualifications.



Establishment of M.P. Knowledge Corporation



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that the work of establishment of M.P. Knowledge Corporation should be done soon.



Continuous maintenance of school and college buildings



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that along with the construction of new buildings of schools and colleges in the state, the existing buildings should be continuously maintained. 50 colleges of the state would be made multidisciplinary. 150 new distance learning centres would be set up in the state. Smart class rooms are being set up.



9200 C.M. Rise school will open



Approval has been given in the cabinet to open 9200 C.M. Rise Schools in the state, which will be established in a phased manner. 01 lakh 09 thousand teachers and 470 teacher trainers are to be appointed in the state.



New ITIs for Sahariya, Baiga and Bharia tribes



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 03 new ITIs would be set up for Sahariya, Baiga and Bharia tribes in their areas. ITI will be set up for Sahariya in Shivpuri, for Bharia tribe in Chhindwara area and Baiga tribe in Shahdol, Anuppur area.



Courses on wildlife and tourism will start



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that courses on wildlife and tourism would be started in the state. Along with this, courses in agriculture and horticulture will also be included in schools. Sports grounds will be developed in every school.



Flag hoisting, Jana-Gana-Mana mandatory



Daily flag hoisting and recitation of national anthem Jana Gana Mana have been made mandatory in all the schools of the state. Along with this, instructions were also issued to make the students sit in front and back on the basis of rotation in the class. This should be followed.



National level I.T.I. in 10 divisions



National level I.T.I.s are to be set up at all the divisional headquarters of the state. State-of-the-art laboratories are to be created. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to get this work done on priority basis.



Increase seats in all medical colleges



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that seats should be increased in all medical colleges. New medical colleges should be opened in public-private partnership. It was informed that 100 seats each have been increased in Medical College of Indore and Bhopal and 50 seats in Rewa.

