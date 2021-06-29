Madhya Pradesh CM orders to honour shops and institutions following Corona protocols

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that ‘Samman Yojana’ and ‘Roko-Toko’ campaign will be run in urban areas to ensure corona appropriate behaviour in Madhya Pradesh, so that people are inspired to follow the necessary precautions to avoid Covid. This decision was taken by the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in the meeting of the Group of Ministers constituted for the control and prevention of Covid. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Group of Ministers constituted for Corona friendly behaviour in Mantralaya today. Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh presented recommendations on behalf of his group against Corona. Finance, Commercial Taxes Minister Shri Jagdish Devda, Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat were also present in the meeting.



Necessary to follow precautions



It was decided in the meeting that special attention should be paid to all measures to avoid corona including social distancing in shops in urban areas. Those shopkeepers who will do good work in this direction will be honoured by the Urban Development and Housing Department. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that shops and institutions following Corona friendly behaviour should be honoured by issuing urban body certificates. Along with this, ‘Roko-Toko’ campaign will also be launched in the state. In this, the state government will make the general public aware to follow all the precautions necessary for corona. It will be the responsibility of the organisers of big fairs and religious programmes to ensure that the corona friendly behaviour is followed. The Group of Ministers recommended that surveillance towers should be set up in overcrowded markets and other places and action should be taken against persons assembling in crowds and those not wearing masks. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that up to one lakh tests should be ensured daily in the state for awareness about corona infection.



Need to keep special watch over restaurants



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the danger of corona infection is not gone yet. The movement of public in parks, markets, restaurants is increasing continuously. Special care is required at the restaurants. The staff of police and urban bodies should ensure that restaurants and hotels operate only on the basis of 50 percent capacity as per the provision. More than this people should not be present in hotels and restaurants at a time.

