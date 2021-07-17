Madhya Pradesh to expand air services to boost investment and tourism

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that expansion of air services, will create a better environment for investment in the state and for new opportunities for development and progress. With Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia as the new Union Civil Aviation Minister, the expectations of the people of the state have increased from the aviation sector. The expansion of air services will boost tourism activities in the state. There is also ample scope for expansion of Aviation Academy and in the Maintenance and Repair Operations sector in the state.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the virtual inauguration of the new air services by SpiceJet from Gwalior and Jabalpur from Mantralaya. Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the programme from Delhi. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Jabalpur MP Shri Rakesh Singh participated from New Delhi. State Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar and Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsi Silavat and Gwalior MP Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar were present in the programme organized in Gwalior.



Spice Jet launches air services



SpiceJet air services was launched by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and Union Minister Shri Scindia from Gwalior to Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai and from Jabalpur to Surat. The airline will operate three days a week from Gwalior to Pune and four days a week between Gwalior to Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Air service facility will be available between Jabalpur and Surat for three days a week.



Helicopter service to be started for Pachmarhi



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is an urgent need of international connectivity for Indore and Bhopal, later it can be extended to Gwalior and Jabalpur. With the increase of air services, tourism activities in Khajuraho, Mandu, Bhim Baithka, Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maihar, Datia, Chitrakoot etc. will get a boost in the state. Helicopter service are needed for Pachmarhi and national parks. The citizens of the country will benefit from the UDAN Yojana launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to operate flights from small cities.



Aviation academy and maintenance and repair activities should be increased in the state



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that with the rapid development of air services, there is a need for trained pilots, engineers and trained youth for Maintenance and Repair Operations (MRO). An attractive policy has been implemented in the state for setting up Aviation Academy and MRO Unit (Maintenance and Repair Operations) in Madhya Pradesh.



The state has the best climate and other conditions favorable for training of pilots. Every year about 150 trained pilots emerge from the state’s aviation academies. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is a need to expand these activities in the state. The state government will always extend cooperation in the development plans of the Aviation Department.



Target to develop 100 airports and 1000 air routes by 2024



Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that transport is important for the economy. The Aviation sector provides momentum to the process of development. SpiceJet’s Jabalpur-Delhi-Jabalpur flight service will start on July 18, in addition to the airlines started today for Gwalior and Jabalpur. Khajuraho-Delhi-Khajuraho airline will be started in the month of October. Air connectivity between Rewa, Khajuraho, Datia, Bhopal, Jabalpur will be increased. According to the target given by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, 100 airports and one thousand air routes are to be developed in the country by the year 2024. Work in this direction is progressing rapidly. Air services play an important role in connecting the country.



Madhya Pradesh will become carbo hub – Union Minister Shri Tomar



Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has started the operation of UDAN Yojana in the country with the goal of ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik’. With the responsibility of Ministry of Aviation having been entrusted to Shri Scindia, the state will become a carbo hub and the air connectivity of the cities of the state will increase. Jabalpur MP Shri Rakesh Singh also addressed the programme.

