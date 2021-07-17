Madhya Pradesh Governor calls on Prime Minister Shri Modi

Bhopal: Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel during his New Delhi visit, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi after reaching the Prime Minister’s residence today. This was the first meeting of Shri Patel with Prime Minister Shri Modi ji after assuming the office of Governor in Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion Smt. Narmadaben, wife of Governor Shri Patel was also present.



Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel on the occasion presented a memento on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh to the Prime Minister.

