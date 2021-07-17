New Delhi: India reports 38,079 new Covid19 cases and 560 deaths in last 24 hours, active caseload at 4,24,025; recovery rate rises to 97.31%.

39.96 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

3,02,27,792 total recoveries across the country so far

Recovery Rate increases to 97.31%

43,916 patients recovered during last 24 hours

India reports 38,079 new cases in last 24 hours

India’s Active Caseload currently at 4,24,025

Active cases constitute 1.36% of total cases

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.10%

Daily positivity rate at 1.91%, less than 3% for 26 consecutive days

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 44.20 cr tests total conducted