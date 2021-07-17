New Delhi: India reports 38,079 new Covid19 cases and 560 deaths in last 24 hours, active caseload at 4,24,025; recovery rate rises to 97.31%.
39.96 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive
3,02,27,792 total recoveries across the country so far
Recovery Rate increases to 97.31%
43,916 patients recovered during last 24 hours
India reports 38,079 new cases in last 24 hours
India’s Active Caseload currently at 4,24,025
Active cases constitute 1.36% of total cases
Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.10%
Daily positivity rate at 1.91%, less than 3% for 26 consecutive days
Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 44.20 cr tests total conducted