Ganjbasoda rescue work; Entire staff including Chief Minister gathered in relief and rescue

Bhopal: Relief and rescue work is going on in the Lal Pathar area of ​​Ganjbasoda in Vidisha district with full seriousness and capacity since Thursday evening. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan is constantly monitoring the relief and rescue operations from the Control Room and the Situation Room. The Chief Minister is also giving guidelines to the officers. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. He has also given instructions to get complete treatment of the injured by the government free of cost.



The rescue team has so far saved 20 lives. After initial treatment, 17 persons have been safely taken to their homes. Three persons have been admitted to the district hospital Vidisha for treatment after they received injuries. Four persons have died in this incident of well sinking.



Assistance distributed



Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang and Revenue and Transport Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput, who have been monitoring the relief and rescue site since Thursday night, visited the homes of the three deceased and gave cheques of an amount of Rs. 5 lakh each to their family members as announced by the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. This amount has been given to the family members of Shri Narayan Singh, son of Jalam Singh, Shri Sunil, son of Sohan and Shri Shivam, son of Sunil.



On receiving information about the incident late on Thursday, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sent Vidisha district in-charge minister Shri Vishwas Sarang to the spot. Along with this, the team of Commissioner, IG, Collector, SP and NDRF and SDRF were engaged in relief and rescue work. The Chief Minister left the marriage ceremony of his adopted daughters, immediately established a control room in Vidisha and is continuously monitoring the relief and rescue work and giving instructions to the teams.



Two teams of NDRF and SDRF are still engaged in relief and rescue work along with the staff of district and police administration at the accident site, Lal Pathar, Ganjbasoda. In view of the difficulty in rescue work as the surrounding land is friable, three Poklane and 2 JCB machines are continuously working. Four pumps have also been installed to remove the excess water from the well, which is taking out the water uninterruptedly.

