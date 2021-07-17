CM Chouhan addresses about Ganj Basoda incident

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the families of those who died in the unfortunate incident of Ganj Basoda. Rs 50 thousand will be provided to the injured and arrangements will be made for their free treatment. So far three bodies have been fished out while 19 others have been rescued safely. The injured are being treated at hospitals in Vidisha and Ganj Basoda. It is a matter of relief that all these people are out of danger. Instructions have been given for a high-level inquiry into the incident of Lal Pathaar village of Ganj Basoda in Vidisha district and to provide all possible medical assistance to the victims. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations.



Minister in charge of Vidisha Shri Sarang present at the incident site since last night



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan monitored the rescue operation being undertaken at Ganj Basoda from the Situation Room at Mantralaya. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan interacted virtually with the district administration staff engaged in relief and rescue work, SDRF, NDRF teams, doctors and villagers. Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary Home Shri Rajesh Rajaura, Director General of Police Shri Vivek Johri were present in the Situation Room. Minister of Medical Education and in-charge of Vidisha district Shri Vishwas Sarang informed about the updated status of relief and rescue work from the site. Minister Shri Sarang is present at the site of the incident since last night as the representative of the State government and is coordinating the relief and rescue operations. This is the first time that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan got the chance to monitor the incident from the Situation Room started recently for Disaster Management.



Rescue teams came from Varanasi also besides Vidisha, Raisen, Ashoknagar, Bhopal



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the government stands with the families of the victims. If any further assistance is required, all support will be extended to these families. Adequate Hydra and Poclain machines are removing the soil at the site of the incident. Friable soil is causing the debris to fall again and again. The number of pumps is being increased to remove water from the well. NDRF and SDRF teams have been working since night. A team of NDRF has also arrived from Varanasi for rescue work. Five SDRF teams from Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen and Bhopal are engaged in rescue operations.. The teams are being changed to ensure that the rescue work is completed soon. While giving rest to the teams which were working in the night, new teams have been pressed into relief and rescue operations since this morning.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the teams engaged in relief and rescue work are working non stop. SDRF team members and a tractor got crushed under the debris, but were rescued. Commissioner, Collector, DGP, SP are all at the spot. Efforts are made to complete the rescue work as soon as possible.

