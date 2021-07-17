Madhya Pradesh ready with spiritual and wellness tourism destination for Lebanese tourists

Bhopal: With the aim of bringing Madhya Pradesh tourism on the world stage and attracting the tourists of Lebanon country to Madhya Pradesh, an online webinar on the topic ‘Incredible India – Your Favorite Tourist Destination – Madhya Pradesh’ was organized by the Embassy of India in Beirut. Referring to the heritage, wellness, wildlife and natural tourism destinations of Madhya Pradesh, Principal Secretary Tourism and Managing Director Tourism Board Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that This webinar will prove to be an important initiative for India and Lebanon to provided a common platform for tourism based activities after the Corona crisis. Madhya Pradesh is always ready to provide Lebanese Tourism Lovers, Leading Travel Agents and Tour Operators with Spiritual, Wellness, Rural, and Natural Tourism along with Luxury and Comfortable Tourism.



The state of Rajasthan also participated in the webinar. Ambassador of India to Lebanon, Dr. Suhell Ajaz Khan, Second Secretary (Consular and Commercial) Embassy of India Shri P. Pattabhi, Commercial Section Moderator Ms. Rana Zeitouni, President of Association of Travel and Tourism Agents in Lebanon (ATTAL) Mr. Jean Abboud, Deputy Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Shri Yuvraj Padole and other prominent business representatives from Lebanon also attended the webinar.



India’s Ambassador to Lebanon Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan said that Lebanese citizens visit India in large numbers for tourism, education and other activities. There is Lebanon in every corner of the world, in which about 5 million people live and 15 million are settled in different regions of the whole world. There is a lot of enthusiasm among Lebanese citizens for the developed Rural tourism in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh has a unique amalgamation of culture, heritage, natural diversity, wildlife with luxury and wellness tourism, which is not found anywhere else in the world. Madhya Pradesh is a tourist friendly state and there are tour packages available in every budget. The Indian Embassy in Beirut will provide all necessary assistance to Lebanese citizens to travel to India.



Deputy Director Tourism Shri Yuvraj Padole gave a presentation of Madhya Pradesh Tourism through video film in the webinar. He informed about Rural Tourism, Adventure Tourism, workation in MP and various Cultural, Music and Dance Festivals being organized in Madhya Pradesh with tourism features of World Heritage Sites (Khajuraho, Bhimbetka and Sanchi), National Parks and Sanctuaries located in Madhya Pradesh.



President of Association of Travel and Tourism Agents in Lebanon (ATTAL) Mr. Jean Abboud said that tourism activities will get a boost across the world after the Corona crisis. Tourism friendly behavior and attractive tourist destination of Madhya Pradesh will definitely attract tourists from Lebanon. India will always get the support of Lebanon country to bring Madhya Pradesh tourism on the world stage.

