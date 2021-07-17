Madhya Pradesh Governor discusses Ganjbasoda accident relief works with CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has expressed deep condolences to the accident victims of village-Lal Pathar, Ganjbasoda in Vidisha district. He apprised himself of ongoing relief and rehabilitation works over telephone from Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vidisha district in-charge Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang from New Delhi today.



Governor Shri Patel has given instructions over phone to Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and Vidisha Collector for better treatment arrangements for the injured and to carry out relief and rehabilitation works at a faster pace. He has prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear this profound loss and for speedy recovery of the injured.

Related