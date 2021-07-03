Madhya Pradesh to establish sports complex for specially abled and National Institute of Mental Health

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the National Institute of Mental Health and Research being built at Sehore and the sports complex being constructed for the differently-abled at Gwalior by the Government of India are unique gifts for the state. The State Government is continuously active for the welfare of Divyangjans. Identity cards have been made available to about 6 lakh Divyangjans in the state. The Central Government is also extending full cooperation in this direction. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a meeting at Mantralaya along with Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Thawarchand Gehlot. Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Minister Shri Prem Singh Patel, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Shri Prateek Hajela, Commissioner of Disability welfare Shri Sandeep Rajak and other officers were present in the meeting.



Courses will be conducted in Mental Health



It was informed that the Institute of Mental Health and Research is being constructed in Sehore by the Government of India at a cost of Rs. 179 crores 40 lakhs For this, 25 acres of land has been provided free of cost by the state government. Certificate courses and training activities on mental health will be conducted in this national level institute to be completed by June 2022. In Gwalior, 34 acres of land has been provided free of cost by the state government for the sports complex being built for the differently-abled at a cost of 170 crores.



State Tops in issuing I Cardsto Divyangjans and Transgenders



Union Minister Shri Thawarchand Gehlot congratulated Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for being the first in the country to issue identity cards to Divyangjans. It was informed in the meeting that against the target of 6 lakh 7 thousand 313 set by the Government of India, 5 lakh 97 thousand 170 persons with disabilities have been issued identity cards.



Minister Shri Gehlot said that Madhya Pradesh has been the first in the country to give identity cards to transgenders. It is commendable. On the basis of the identity card, financial assistance was also provided to the transgenders twice during the Corona Curfew period. It was informed that on January 8, 2021, the identity cards were first issued to transgender persons by Bhopal Collector.



Request to the central government for payment of pension amount



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 33 lakh 43 thousand beneficiaries are being benefitted in the state under Indira Gandhi National Old Age and Widow and Disabled Pension Schemes run under social assistance programme. Out of these, 11 lakh 38 thousand beneficiaries are being paid pension by the state government. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also requested for payment of pension amount by the Central Government for these 11 lakh 38 thousand beneficiaries.



Arrangement of ramps and lifts in government buildings for the convenience of Divyangjans



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan requested the Central Government to release the approval of Rs. 81 crore seven lakh at the earliest for the construction of ramps and lifts etc. in the government buildings of the state for the convenience of the divyangjans.



District Divyang Rehabilitation Centres will be built in all 52 districts of the state



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the budget allocation proposals for District Divyang Rehabilitation Centres approved for 24 districts of the state have been sent to the Central Government. Divyang Rehabilitation Centres are useful and beneficial for the differently-abled. The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan requested to sanction budget for the rehabilitation centres for Divyangs in all 52 districts of the state. Giving consent to this, Union Minister Shri Gehlot instructed to send the proposal to the Government of India in a week.



Responsibility to be given dedicated and service-oriented voluntary organisations only



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that only dedicated and service-oriented self-help organisations should be entrusted with the responsibilities related to the welfare and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities. The review of the status of the beneficiaries of the centres run by the voluntary organisations should also be ensured regularly.





