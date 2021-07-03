Daily Toll Collection through FASTag Reaches the Level Recorded before the Second Wave of Covid19

New Delhi: With easing of lockdown in most states and increase in the movement of traffic on the Highways, the toll collection through FASTag is reaching the level recorded before the 2nd wave of Covid pandemic. The toll collection across the country through FASTag touched Rs. 103.54 crore with 63.09 lakh transactions on 01st July 2021. Electronic toll collection through FASTag is operational at 780 active toll plazas across the country.

Toll collection in June 2021 increased to Rs. 2,576.28 crore, which is around 21 percent higher than Rs. 2,125.16 crore collected in May 2021. With around 3.48 crore users, FASTag penetration across the country is at around 96 percent and many toll plazas having 99% penetration. As per an estimate, FASTag will save around 20,000 crore rupees per year on fuel, that will save precious foreign exchange and help the environment as well.

The constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users has reduced the waiting time at NH Fee Plazas significantly.