Railways record Highest ever loading for 10 consecutive respective months from September, 2020 to June, 2021

New Delhi: Despite the Covid challenges, Freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings and loading in the month of June 2021 for Indian Railways.

On Mission Mode, in the month of June 2021, Indian Railways freight loading was 112.65 million tonnes which is 11.19 % higher compared to June 2019 (101.31 million tonnes) which was a normal year and 20.37 % higher compared to June 2020 (93.59 million tonnes) for the same period.

The important commodities transported during June 2021 includes 50.03 million tonnes of Coal, 14.53 million tonnes of Iron Ore, 5.53 million tonnes of Pig Iron & Finished Steel, 5.53 million tonnes of Food Grains, 4.71 million tonnes of Fertilizers, 3.66 million tonnes of Mineral Oil, 6.59 million tonnes of Cement (excluding clinker) and 4.28 million tonnes of Clinker.

In the month of June 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs. 11186.81 crores from freight loading which is also 26.7 % higher compared to June 2020 (Rs. 8829.68 crores) and 4.48 % higher compared to June 2019 (Rs. 10707.53 crores).

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive.

It may be noted that the speed of freight trains has been enhanced in the existing network.

Freight speed improvement leads saving of costs for all stake holders. Freight speed has doubled over the last 19 months.

Covid 19 has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.