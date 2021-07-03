Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan addresses about preparations on to face third wave of Corona

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government is making all possible preparations to face the possible third wave of Corona. Developing Dr. Kailash Nath Katju Civil Hospital in the form of a dedicated Covid hospital is a step in this direction. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the gathering during the dedication of Katju Civil Hospital after upgrading it as a 200 bedded dedicated Covid hospital.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that we should not forget the sufferings of the second wave of Corona infection. Corona has not gone yet although it is true that cases are decreasing in the state. Three days ago there were 38 cases in the state, yesterday there were 40 and today it has become 43. It is also a bitter truth that the Delta Plus variant of Corona is wreaking havoc in many countries. The number of Corona affected is increasing in Kerala and Maharashtra. Lockdown is not a permanent solution. Due to this, many families have to suffer unemployment and loss in business. There is safety only in caution. It is necessary to follow Covid appropriate behavior and take all related precautions to avoid the third wave.



Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh, MLAs Shri PC Sharma and Shri Vishnu Khatri and Shri Manish Mathur of Care India Sanstha were also present in the programme. The program began with the rendition of Madhya Pradesh Anthem.



Upgradation in collaboration with Care India



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that public participation made it possible to face Corona crisis in the state. The state government, public representatives and voluntary organizations have united against the third wave. Care India Institute has extend support in the upgradation of Katju Dedicated Hospital. The hospital will be run by the institution with a sense of responsibility and service towards the society. No payment will be made to the institute by the state government. Voluntary and private organizations are extending support in other places as well.



If one is found positive then we will conduct contact tracing of 25 persons



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that intensive testing is going on to prevent the third wave of Corona. More than 75 thousand tests are being conducted daily in the state. If a single person is found positive, contact tracing of 25 people is being done. This is being done so that any condition of spread of infection can be controlled promptly. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vaccination is a powerful way for Corona prevention. Those who have administered the first dose should get their second ose after a certain interval.



Good outcome due to good teamwork



Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary said that the model of public participation developed by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in the state by connecting all sections of the society with better teamwork set an example in the entire country.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also kept in touch with the drivers of oxygen tankers



Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has started a public movement to follow the necessary precautions to avoid Corona crisis. Corona control in the state was possible only as a result of the monitoring of the arrangements by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan during the second wave. Recalling the commitment for oxygen supply, Minister Shri Sarang said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan monitored the movement of oxygen tankers 24×7. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also interacted with the drivers of oxygen tankers on mobile to know the actual location of the tankers and to supply oxygen at the earliest and motivated them. Minister Shri Sarang thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for the dedicated Covid Center.



Arrangement of 50 ICU and 150 oxygen beds



Out of the total 200 beds in the dedicated hospital, 50 bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) will be operated with 24×7 availability of ventilator, suction, oxygen, medicine, all necessary equipments, testing facilities and treatment by specialist doctors. The center also has a provision of 150 bedded oxygen supported beds.



Arrangements will be made for 5 specialist doctors, 28 medical officers, 38 staff nurses



Equipment, medicines, materials have been made available in the hospital by the state government and Care India. Oxygen facility will be available at all the beds through centralized pipeline. Oxygen plants are being set up under government head and the support of the American India Foundation. Currently, 300 jumbo cylinders have been arranged for oxygen supply. Liquid Medical Oxygen Tank of one kilo liter capacity has also been installed. Care India will take care of the arrangement of payment of 5 specialist doctors, 28 medical officers, 38 staff nurses, cleanliness, security, lab facility and C.T. Scan.



Newly built dedicated Covid hospital



Dr. Kailash Nath Katju Hospital has been constructed on a total land of 6 thousand square meters. A total of five floors are constructed in the Civil Hospital building, including the ground floor, the construction area of ​​which is 15 thousand 920 square meters. For the convenience of the patients, the building is equipped with 3 lifts and ramps etc. The Dedicated Covid Hospital will be run by the Superintendent, Dr. Kailash Nath Katju Civil Hospital. This hospital will ensure availability of quality and standard treatment of Covid-19 will be made available free of cost to the general public at the local level. The load of the treatment falling on medical colleges and other hospitals will come down. This hospital will be instrumental in meeting the challenge of a possible third wave of Covid-19.





Related