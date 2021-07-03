Madhya Pradesh to be self-dependent in production of medical oxygen

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh should achieve self-reliance in the production of medical oxygen at the earliest, so that at the time of crisis, the state need not depend on oxygen supply from other states.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the ongoing construction work of oxygen units in the state should be completed soon. Care should be taken to ensure quality in the work.



The Group of Ministers made a presentation on self-reliance in ‘Medical Oxygen Production’ in Mantralaya today before the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Public Works Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh, Cooperation Minister Shri Arvind Singh Bhadauria, Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Industrial Policy and Investment Minister Shri Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Shri Sanjay Shukla were present.



Oxygen cylinder manufacturing units in Ujjain and Gwalior



It was informed in the presentation of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, that large oxygen cylinder manufacturing units are being set up in Ujjain and Gwalior. Work is being done to set up PSA plant, LMO production and storage and flowmeter manufacturing units. Plans are afoot for setting up ASU in districts where there is no ASU.



Oxygen storage tanks in Bhopal, Sagar and Indore



It was informed in the presentation of the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, that 200 tonnes each of oxygen storage tanks are to be installed in Bhopal, Sagar and Indore. Arrangements are being made to audit and monitor the capacity and quality of ASUs.



LMO plants of 6 KL in 34 district hospitals



It was informed in the presentation of Public Health and Family Welfare Department, that Liquid Medical Oxygen Plants of 6 K.L. capacity are being installed in 34 district hospitals of the state. Also, there will be PSAs in every district hospital. At present there are 11184 oxygen supported beds in government hospitals and 4193 oxygen beds in medical colleges. In government hospitals, 2887 oxygen beds and 866 oxygen beds in medical colleges are being increased.



Oxygen pipe line mandatory on 30 pc beds in private hospitals



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that oxygen pipeline would be mandatory in 30 percent of beds in private hospitals of the state. Oxygen concentrators will be available in far-flung areas. Constant maintenance of oxygen concentrators is must. It was told that there are 6019 big oxygen concentrators in the government hospitals of the state. Apart from this, 5970 concentrators of 5 and 10 liters have been sent by the Government of India. The concentrators will be sent to primary health centers and health and wellness centres.



Liquid medical oxygen capacity will be increased in medical colleges



It was informed in the presentation of the Medical Education Department, that the capacity of LMOs is being increased in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Shahdol and Ratlam Medical Colleges.



Cryogenic tankers to be hired



It was informed in the presentation of the Transport Department that there is a plan to hire about 20 cryogenic tankers in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to begin work on this.



Training for repairing of oxygen plants and concentrators



It was informed in the presentation of the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment, that arrangement has been made by the department for training for operation, repair and maintenance of oxygen plants. While in the first batch 57 persons have been trained, 502 persons will be trained in the next batch.





