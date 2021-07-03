Madhya Pradesh govt. encourages state to maximum tests, isolate, do contact tracing, create micro-containment zones

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that daily 33 new cases have come up in the state, but after that 38, then 40 and today 43 new cases have come. Although these are very few, we have to be fully alert and careful. We cannot allow corona infection to grow in the state under any circumstances. We have to avoid the third wave, everyone should behave according to Covid and 100 percent adherence to the Covid protocol should be ensured.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that maximum number of corona tests should be done in each district, positive patient should be isolated and treated, contact tracing should be done and micro-containment areas should be created. The Kill Corona campaign should continue. The slightest laxity can be perilous.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the situation of Corona in the state at Mantralaya today. He specifically reviewed four districts of Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Betul, where few cases have increased. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Health Commissioner Shri Akash Tripathi and others were present in the meeting.



Infection among people coming from outside



In the review of Indore district, it was found that corona infection has been found in people coming from other states in the district. The cases of corona in the district were reduced to 5 daily; today 12 new cases have come. About 10 thousand tests are being done daily in the district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to remain fully alert and maintain vigil.



Cases increased to 10 from 5 in Bhopal on 30 June, today 6 cases came



In the review of Bhopal district, it was informed that cases were reduced to 5 in the district every day, which increased to 10 on June 30, today 6 cases have come. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to take all precautions. He said that the patients who do not have enough isolation space at home, they should be kept in the Covid Care Centre.



Test people coming from outside



In the review of Betul district, it was found that there were 0 cases, 5 on 01 July and 3 cases have come today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that the district should be more cautious as it borders with other states. People coming from outside should be compulsorily tested. Contact tracing of every patient should be done.



Increase testing



In the review of Jabalpur district, it was found that even there the daily cases of corona were reduced to 0, now they have increased to 5. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that maximum corona testing should be done. Full care and caution should be exercised.

