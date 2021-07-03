Madhya Pradesh gears up for third wave

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that all preparations for the possible third wave of Corona in the state should be the best. Adequate arrangement of beds, medicines, oxygen, CT scan, ICU, PICU, doctors, staff etc should be ensured in all the districts.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in case of a third wave in the state, we must provide best medical facilities to every patient along with prevention of infection, so that, firstly, the patient need not visit the hospital and if at all he has to he should recover fast and return home.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was taking a meeting of the Group of Ministers on ‘Hospital Management and Resource Availability’ at Mantralaya today. Among those who were present in the meeting were Medical Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for School Education Shri Inder Singh Parmar, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Health Commissioner Shri Akash Tripathi.



Adequate availability of medicines



It was told in the presentation that there is sufficient availability of medicines for the treatment of Corona in the state. All medicines are available in sufficient quantity for free home kits, there are around one lakh Remdesivir injections available. The rate contact for Amphoterecin-B, Tosijoman injection is being done. Availability of all medicines in medical colleges and district-wise availability is being ensured. Arrangements are also being made for 2 deoxy –D medicine is being ensured. Depots of Covid medical kits have been set up in all 11 thousand sub-health centers of the state.



68 thousand beds in state at present



It was told in the presentation that at present a total of 68 thousand 22 beds have been identified for the treatment of Corona in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 54 thousand 130 are in government hospitals while 13 thousand 892 are in private hospitals. Under these, 4 thousand beds have been identified in private medical colleges. A total of 31 thousand 11 beds are marked in government and private hospitals under Ayushman Yojana. An action plan has been prepared to increase the beds in government and private hospitals of each district. Work is also being done to convert more and more normal beds into oxygen beds and ICU beds.



Training of doctors and staff



As many as 7523 doctors, 15 thousand 999 staff nurses, 26 thousand 301 AYUSH doctors, other departments, 34 thousand 439 field workers, 6003 volunteers, 51 thousand 684 ASHA workers and 14 thousand 217 ANMs in the state have been mparted training.



Guidelines for treatment of infants released



After a thorough study by a committee of experts in the state, a detailed protocol guide line for the treatment of infants has been released. Along with this, instructions have also been issued for the parents to stay in the wards with their children. Parents of children living in home isolation will be trained.



Total 1002 ambulances marked



Ambulance network has been strengthened to take Corona patients to hospitals without any hindrance. A total of 1002 ambulances have been identified for this work, of which 167 are ALS. (Advanced Life Support) and 835 are B.A.S. (Basic Life Support) ambulances.



170 PSA plants to be set up



A total of 170 PSA plants will be set up in Madhya Pradesh from the Government of India, State Government and other sources, with a total capacity of 200 metric tonnes. Out of these, 21 PSA plants have been installed and the rest will be set up by the month of September. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to complete them at the earliest.



78 oxygen plants in district hospitals and community health centers



A total of 78 P.S.A. plants are being set up in 78 district hospitals and community health centres of the state. The capacity of Liquid Medical Oxygen in medical colleges is being increased by 121 Metric Tonnes. 11 thousand 184 oxygen supported beds have been established in district hospitals, 3063 new oxygen supported beds are being readied. In addition, 751 oxygen beds are being increased in medical colleges.



Increase in ICU beds



813 ICU beds have been established in the state. In the upcoming action plan, 650 new ICU beds are being set up. Apart from this, 345 ICU beds are being increased in medical colleges.



One and a half thousand oxygen concentrators in NRC



Out of 6190 concentrators given to the districts, 1500 oxygen concentrators are being made available in the nutrition rehabilitation centres of the children. Apart from this, 5100 oxygen concentrators are additionally being supplied to the districts.



Paediatric ICU in every district hospital



Paediatric ICU is being arranged in every district of the state. 320 ICU beds have been planned in the state, out of which an additional number of 200 beds are being established. Apart from this, 380 paediatric ICU beds are being increased in medical colleges.



Recruitment of 904 specialist doctors soon



The cabinet has approved the recruitment of 904 specialist doctors in the state, the recruitment will be completed soon. The process of recruitment is going on for 866 posts of Medical Officers by the Public Service Commission. The process of appointment of 863 doctors in medical colleges is going on.



Good arrangements should also be made in community health centers



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that the best arrangements for corona treatment should be made in the community health centres also. It was informed that medical specialists are being posted in community health centres. Also, a total of 500 oxygen beds and 78 P.S.A. oxygen plants will be established by September.



Every medical college and district hospital should be ideal



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that every medical college and district hospital in the state should be ideal, so that the people of nearby areas get the best treatment there. They do not have to go to big cities for treatment.



Management of hospitals should not be with doctors



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that persons in the field of management should be appointed for the management of the hospitals. Doctors should not be engaged in the work of hospital management.



CT scan system in district hospitals to start soon



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that CT scan system should be started soon in all district hospitals and medical colleges of the state. It was informed that at present this facility has started in 14 district hospitals, and will be started in all remaining district hospitals and medical colleges by the month of October.





