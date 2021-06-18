Madhya Pradesh to celebrate International Yoga Day with the theme ‘Be with Yoga – Be at Home’

Bhopal: The 7th International Yoga Day will be organised on June 21 with the theme ‘Be with Yoga – Be at Home’. At present, during the Covid-19 transition, yoga will be practised on World Yoga Day by staying at home like last year. In order to increase the immunity through yoga and to include yoga in the daily routine of the general public, mass yoga practice will be done by people from their homes on World Yoga Day.



Yoga has a special role in protecting against infection of Covid-19 and other diseases and in increasing immunity. Due to the lockdown, everyone was confined in the homes and physical activity decreased, which had an adverse effect on the physical and mental level. Also, ‘Yoga se Nirog’ programme was started by the Department of AYUSH for home-isolated patients to cure those who got infected and to protect them from other adverse effects after infection, which has yielded fruitful results. In this sequence, the programme is being implemented continuously to connect post covid and other patients with ‘Yoga Se Nirog’ programme.



On Monday June 21, as per the protocol laid down by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi, group yoga will be practised by people in their respective homes on World Yoga Day. According to the Yoga Protocol issued by the Department of AYUSH, Government of India, officers and employees of all departments, members of Indian Yoga Association, Patanjali Yogpeeth and Art of Living will practise yoga from their homes. It will be broadcast through Webex app, YouTube, Twitter. An appeal has been made to make World Yoga Day a success by doing proper postures and pranayama from 7 am to 7.45 am on the day of World Yoga Day.

