Punjab Government extends services of superannuating specialist doctors till March 31, 2022

Chandigarh: To tackle the emergent situation of Covid-19 pandemic, the Punjab Government on Friday decided to allow Specialist Doctors of Medicine, Anesthesia and T.B & Chest to continue their services, after their superannuation on completion of 58 years of age, till March 31, 2022 on clinical posts. The move is aimed at ensuring effective management of Covid isolation facilities in the State.







The decision was taken at a Punjab Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who said the services of these doctors were required to ensure timely and proper treatment to the patients. The state government also could not afford to take any risk in view of the continuing spread of the pandemic, leading to heavy burden on Government hospitals and dispensaries, he added, as the cabinet took note of the fact that the recruitment ads had not received encouraging response and it was necessary to take urgent steps to prepare for a possible third wave.







The Cabinet also granted post facto approval for extending the services of nine Group-C employees (para-medical staff) who are retiring in May 2021 and June 2021 in Government Medical Colleges at Patiala and Amritsar.







184 POSTS UNDER ‘POSHAN ABHIYAN’ EXTENDED TILL JUNE 30



To provide nutrition to children in 0-6 years age group, pregnant women and lactating mothers across the state, the Cabinet gave approval to extension of 184 posts, approved under ‘POSHAN ABHIYAAN’ (National Nutrition Mission), till June 30, 2021. The Cabinet authorised the Minister-in-charge of Social Security and Women & Child Development department to grant any further extension as per the instructions of the Government of India.







The GoI had launched the ‘POSHAN ABHIYAAN’ (National Nutrition Mission) in March 2018 to combat malnutrition in the country. In line with the objective, the POSHAN ABHIYAAN was initially implemented in four districts of Punjab viz. Faridkot, Ludhiana, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Mansa during the year 2017-18. The programme was rolled out in the remaining 15 districts of the State w.e.f. January 1, 2019.

