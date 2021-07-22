Madhya Pradesh takes step for the welfare of backward classes and minorities

Bhopal: Many schemes are being run by the government for the educational and economic development of students belonging to backward classes and minorities in the state. Lakhs of students are getting benefited from these schemes. Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, Tribal Welfare Minister Shri Ramkhelawan Patel informed that along with various scholarship schemes, hostels, incentives and pre-examination training are also being provided to these classes.



Backward class welfare



The state government is running post matric and state scholarship scheme is for backward class students. In the financial year 2020-21, 6 lakh 81 thousand students were registered on the scholarship portal under the Backward Classes Post Matric Scholarship Scheme. Aslo, 489 crore scholarships were sanctioned and distributed to three lakh 54 thousand students. Under the Backward Classes State Scholarship Scheme, more than 215 crore scholarships were sanctioned to 31 lakh 95 thousand students. In the financial year 2021-22, an amount of Rs 165 crore was transferred to the School Education Department. As many 55 students including new and renewed were benefitted by sanctioning an amount of Rs 13 crore 33 lakh for foreign studies.



Minority Welfare Schemes



During 2020-21, applications of 11 lakh 5 thousand 687 minority students were approved by the Government of India and Rs 37 crore 31 lakh were sanctioned under the Minority Pre-matric Scholarship Scheme. Under the Minority Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, an amount of Rs 12 crore 92 lakh was approved by the Government of India during 2020-21 by accepting the applications of 20 thousand 120 minority students. Under the Minority Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme, the Government of India approved the applications of a total of 2204 minority students during 2020-21 and an amount of Rs.6 crore 31 lakh was sanctioned.



Hostel for Backward Class students



In each district headquarters, there are 100 seater boys and 50 seater girls hostels. Approval has been given to operate one 50 seater boys hostel and one 50 seater girls hostel in each development block in a rented building. A 500 seater girls hostel has been dedicated in Indore. There are 500 seater girls in Jabalpur, 100 seater girls in Ujjain and 100 seater boys post matric hostel in Ujjain are near completion. The process of reserving government land and obtaining estimates for the construction of 500 seater girls hostel at the divisional headquarters Rewa, Ujjain, Sagar, Shahdol and Hoshangabad is in progress. .



Incentive Pre-Examination Training



In the year 2020-21 in the Union and State Public Service Commission (Incentive Scheme), an amount of Rs 15 lakh 60 thousand was given to 36 candidates. A provision of Rs 40 lakh has been made in the scheme in the year 2021-22. In the year 2020-21, 91 trainees were provided online pre-examination training for the State Service Preliminary Examination by the State Level Employment and Training Center, Bhopal during Covid period. In the financial year 2021-22, the online/offline training for 100 backward class and 20 minority students is in progress.



Hostel for minority students



One 100 seater minority girls hostel and two 50 seater girls hostel are running in Bhopal district. 100 seater girls hostels have been constructed in Sheopur, Khargone, Burhanpur and Rs 127 lakh 78 thousand has been released for 100 seater girls hostel in Indore district.



Proposals worth about Rs 511 crore have been sent by the department to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India for the year 2021-22 under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Vikas Karyakram Yojana.