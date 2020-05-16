Madhya Pradesh stands second in the country; 87 lakh 43 thousand metric tonnes of wheat procured in a month

Bhopal : This time there has been record procurement of wheat in Madhya Pradesh at support price. Despite the Corona crisis, 87 lakh 43 thousand 214 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured at support price in just one month from 12 lakh 61 thousand 764 farmers, which is an all-time record for Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, Madhya Pradesh has reached the second position in the country in the area of ​​procurement of wheat at support price. In the first place, one crore 21 lakh 64 thousand 157 metric tonnes of wheat has been purchased in Punjab this year on support price. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh is in the third place, where 14 lakh 79 thousand 51 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured so far this year. Earlier in the year 2012, a maximum of 84 lakh 89 thousand 587 metric tonnes of wheat was procured in Madhya Pradesh from 10 lakh 26 thousand 988 farmers. Under the procurement, 4 lakh 98 thousand 578 metric tonnes of wheat was purchased from 64 thousand 244 farmers in one day, such great quantity of wheat has never before been purchased in one day.

During the review of wheat procurement work in the state, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today lauded the entire team including Principal Secretary Food-Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department Shri Shivshekhar Shukla for this excellent work at Mantralaya. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and others concerned persons were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in the time of Corona crisis, the prompt procurement of wheat from the farmers and funds being deposited in their accounts speedily is a big relief for the farmers. He instructed that in view of the bumper arrival of wheat, arrangements should be made to procure about 100 lakh 10 thousand metric tonnes in the state against the target of 100 lakh metric tonnes for wheat procurement.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that apart from wheat procurement, its speedy transportation and storage is also commendable. Out of the procured wheat 72 lakh 80 thousand metric tonne wheat has been transported and stored. Payment of around Rs 10 thousand crores has been paid to 10 lakh farmers under procurement.

Situation in other states

In other states, so far 6 lakh 49 thousand 440 MT has been procured in Rajasthan this year under wheat procurement, 25 thousand 689 MT in Uttarakhand, 10 thousand 953 MT in Chandigarh, 18 thousand MT in Delhi, 14 thousand 610 MT in Gujarat, 2457 MT in Himachal Pradesh and 11 thousand MT in Jammu and Kashmir.

Situation in last 9 years

As much as 63 lakh 53 thousand MT wheat was procured in the year 2013-14 in the state, 72 lakh 1 thousand MT in the year 2014-15, 73 lakh 10 thousand MT in the year 2015-16, 39 lakh 91 thousand MT in the year 2016-17, 67 lakh 25 thousand MT in the year 2017-18, 73 lakh 16 thousand MT in the year 2018-19 and 73 lakh 69 thousand MT in the year 2019-20. It may be noted here that in these years the said work was done in the entire procurement period in about 50 days, whereas this year more wheat has been procured within a month of the commencement of procurement.

Related

comments