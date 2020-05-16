Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes letter to seven CMs for secured movement of migrant labourers

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written a letter to the Chief Ministers of seven states to provide information of labourers passing through Madhya Pradesh from other states on time. In the letter, Shri Chouhan has written to the Chief Ministers of the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh that the practical difficulty in the movement of labourers is that Madhya Pradesh does not get to know how many labourers from other states are coming to the border of Madhya Pradesh and at what time.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said in the letter that free arrangements for food, vehicles and medicines etc. are made by the Madhya Pradesh government. Due to lack of prior information about the movement of the labourers, many times the system gets disturbed when a large number of labourers come and create law and order situation due to panic and the labourers also have to face difficulties.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has requested the Chief Ministers of all the seven states to inform the Madhya Pradesh government in advance about the number of labourers migrating from their states, number of vehicles and time of the labourers reaching Madhya Pradesh border so that Madhya Pradesh government can make all necessary arrangements on time.

In the letter sent to the Chief Ministers, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that during the nationwide lockdown announced to tackle Corona, a large number of migrant labourers from different parts are leaving for their respective states. Due to the geographical location of Madhya Pradesh being in the heart of the country, the labourers going to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and many other states from different states are crossing Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh government is providing vehicles, food, medicines etc. free of cost to these migrant labourers coming to their border.

The Madhya Pradesh government is dropping labourers going to other states through Madhya Pradesh safely at the borders. Buses have been arranged in a large number of border districts for this task and transit camps have been set up on the routes. About one thousand buses have been deployed to take the labourers of only other states from the border of Madhya Pradesh to the border of other states. The Madhya Pradesh government has ensured that no labourer walks on the soil of the state. Arrangements for meals have also been made for the labourers.

About 3.84 lakh labourers brought to Madhya Pradesh

About 3.84 lakh labourers stranded in other states have been brought back to Madhya Pradesh by buses and trains. About one lakh 6 thousand labourers of Madhya Pradesh have been brought to the state from other states. About 85 trains crrying labourers have reached the state. Labourers from different districts of the state have also been transported to their home districts within the state. About 2 lakh 90 thousand labourers have been brought to Madhya Pradesh safely by road. Within the state, 11 thousand 3 hundred buses have been deployed to transport the labourers to the destination. The process of bringing labourers to Madhya Pradesh continues.

Related

comments