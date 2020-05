Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt revises VAT on petrol from 26% to 32% and on diesel from 26% to 28% w.e.f May 17. The retail sale price of petrol at Bhubaneswar will be Rs.71.69 per litre & diesel will be Rs.67.73 per litre.

Petrol – 26% to 32% resulting in Rs 3.11/litre rise

Diesel – 26% to 28% resulting in Rs.1.03/litre rise

